ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Rajamouli, Dhanush, Shahid at star-studded ‘Dasara’ teaser release

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood star Nani’s first pan-India movie ‘Dasara’ is slated to hit the screens in March this year.

In a reflection of the movie’s pan-India positioning, the teasers in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada were launched on Monday by S.S. Rajamouli, Shahid Kapoor, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshit Shetty, respectively.

From the makeovers of the actors and showing the world the lives of people working in coal mines as well as the customs they follow, the ‘Dasara’ teaser offers a whole new cinematic experience.

The very first frame shows Dharani (Nani) standing in front of a massive Ravana effigy. The village, Veerlapally, situated in the Godavarikhani, the coal city in the neighbourhood of Ramagundam in Telangana, is not beautiful and the lives of the people are not colourful.

The people in Singareni coal mines look dark and drinking alcohol is a tradition. Dharani’s world is a wild one and his wrath is evident when some evil forces disturb the harmony in the village.

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar and Rajsekhar Aningi. The film is set to be release in theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

20230130-195005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha meets USA in ‘MasterChef India’ contestant’s puran poli

    IANS Review: Star cast doesn’t help ‘Idiot’; it fails to impress...

    Raveena Tandon to help Mika find his special one on ‘Swayamvar...

    Yash Tonk gears up to join the cast of ‘Dhruv Tara’