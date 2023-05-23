ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Stevenson’s passing: ‘Pure joy’; ‘gone too soon’ (Ld)

Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the villainous British Raj governor of Delhi in ‘RRR’, but he was much-loved on the sets as the tributes of S.S. Rajamouli and Junior NTR clearly indicate.

“Shocking,” tweeted the ‘RRR’ maker. “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Taking to social media, Stevenson’s co-star Junior NTR said: “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson’s passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”

Stevenson passed away on Sunday four days before his 59th birthday. No cause of death has been revealed, but he was reportedly hospitalised during filming on the Italian island of Ischia, says BBC.

He began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s and then landed action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s, his best-known one being Volstagg in Marvel’s ‘Thor’ franchise.

His first major film role came in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure movie ‘King Arthur’, where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. In the film, his character sacrifices himself in battle to help Arthur (Clive Owen) and his brotherhood of warriors, reports ‘Variety’

In 2008, Stevenson landed a starring role in the Marvel film, ‘Punisher: War Zone’, where he played the titular mercenary, aka Frank Castle, ‘Variety’ adds.

Before his death, Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, ‘Ahsoka’, a spin-off of ‘The Mandalorian’ from the Star Wars franchise. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. He is a master to Shin and ally to Thrawn. This was to be his last role.

