Rajamouli, Keeravani return to warm welcome by fans

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrated filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, music director M. M. Keeravani, singer Kaala Bhairava along with other members of ‘RRR’ team returned to Hyderabad on Friday after bagging an Oscar award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Rajamouli’s wife Rama, son Karthikeya, Keeravani’s wife Valli, Sri Simha and others arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to a warm welcome by fans, friends and well wishers.

As soon as Rajamouli and others came out of the airport, fans mobbed Rajamouli and Keeravani and vied with each other to take selfies with them.

When some media persons tried to speak to Rajamouli, he walked away saying ‘Jai Hind’.

‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged an Oscar award for the best original song. In the 95-year-long history of Academy awards, Naatu Naatu is the first Indian and Asian film song to bag the coveted award.

Jr NTR had returned to Hyderabad on March 15. Speaking to media persons, he had described the Oscar award as an unforgettable moment.

“I can never forget the moment when the Oscar award was announced for Naatu Naatu. It was an amazing experience which can’t be described in words,” he had said.

Ram Charan, the other actor featured in the song, arrived in Delhi on Friday.

20230317-132403

