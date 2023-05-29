‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli is impressed with debutant writer, director and actor Sumanth Prabhas for his Telugu comedy drama ‘Mem Famous’.

Produced by Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Rajamouli caught the special screening of the film, even as he himself prepares for the next as-yet-untitled film with Mahesh Babu. After watching ‘Mem Famous, he said that the talented young Sumath has a “bright future”.

Rajamouli tweeted: “After a long time thoroughly enjoyed a film in the theatre. Watch out for this guy Sumanth. He has a bright future both as an actor and director. All the characters were nicely etched and actors performed naturally. Especially Anji mama. Highly recommend it to everyone.”

He added in Telugu: “Youth ni encourage cheyyale. Dham dham cheyyoddhu.”

‘Mem Famous’ also features an ensemble cast of Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, and Shiva Nandan in key roles. Kalyan Nayak is the music director.

20230529-175403