Rajamouli reacts after Anand Mahindra asks him to make film on Indus Valley civilisation

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared a response after Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra asked him to do a film based on Indus Valley Civilisation.

Anand took to Twitter, where he re-shared a post on the ancient cities of the civilisation including Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Banawali, Rakhigarhi, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro, and Rupar among many others.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive and spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…”

Reacting to that, Rajamouli replied: “Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission.”

‘Magadheera’ is a Telugu-language fantasy action film, which was released in 2009. The film stars Ram Charan, Srihari, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dev Gill. It is themed on reincarnation and eternal love.

