Well-known filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has conveyed his best wishes to the team of the upcoming Hindi movie Chatrapathi, an official adaptation of his 2005 Telugu film by the same name.

The team Chatrapathi stated on Wednesday that it received the heartiest of best wishes from none other than Rajamouli before the release of the film.

“He surely seems to be overwhelmed as the film is headed by the best team! We’re super excited to see them rock the silver screen on May 12.”

Set to release on May 12, the film stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas in his Hindi debut in the lead role.

“Chatrpathi is going to release on May 12. I am so happy because this is being brought to you by V.V. Vinayak garu, one of the massiest directors of the Indian film industry. The story is so close to my heart. I am especially pleased because Vinay garu is helming the project,” Rajamouli said in a video

“All the best to Jayantilal Gada Aji. I am sure it has all his production muscle behind. It required that kind of support from him,” said the filmmaker.

Rajamouli also praised Bellamkonda Sreenivas saying the story suits his body language well. “I wish all the team all the very best. Watch it only in theatres on May 12,” added the director.

