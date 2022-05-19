SS Rajamouli surpassed the mountain high expectations of audiences built up after ‘Baahubali’ with his next magnum opus, ‘RRR’.

The movie broke all kinds of Box office records to emerge as one of the most successful movies across the country.

Now, Rajamouli’s grand vision is making its way to the small screen with its digital debut. The Hindi version of ‘RRR’ is set to stream on Netflix tomorrow, i.e., 20 May onwards.

Originally the movie was supposed to stream on Netflix from June 2022 onwards. However, regional language versions – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, will be streaming on the ZEE5 streaming platform. ZEE5 decided to premiere the regional languages of ‘RRR’ on 20 May, 2022.

Given the mass entertainer value of the movie, Netflix likely did not want to lose out on the viewership numbers because if the movie arrives early on another platform, albeit in another language, considering that digital content comes with subtitles, by the time the Hindi version arrives on Netflix, a large portion of the audiences would already have watched the movie in Telugu (original language of the movie).

Director, Rajamouli spoke about his movie premiering on Netflix and said, “It was exhilarating to see RRR being received well with audiences, not just in India but also internationally. We are excited to now take RRR to film lovers in over 190 countries with Netflix. Nowadays, content is breaking language barriers and tapping into audiences around the world- and Netflix will give RRR a platform to do just that!”

Here is Netflix’s tweet announcement:

You said you couldn't wait to see them and WE COULDN'T EITHER!!

RRR 🐯❤️‍🔥 ARRIVES ON NETFLIX IN JUST 1̶3̶ ̶d̶a̶y̶s̶ ̶ 24 HOURS 🤯🥳 pic.twitter.com/Idrn7XXQJg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 19, 2022

Netflix continues to pull in large number of global audiences for its Indian film content. In this week, half the films featured in Netflix’s Global Non-English Top Ten are Indian movies.

This is the first for any country since Netflix launched its Global Top 10 list feature in 2021. This weekend is a double header for Hindi movie fans as both ‘RRR’ and ‘Jersey’ will start streaming on the app from May 20, 2022.