Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ smashes records to emerge as India’s biggest blockbuster!

Director S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, featuring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, has shattered records at the box office to emerge as India’s biggest blockbuster.

Well-known trade expert Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted, “‘RRR’ smashes all records on Day 1. Overtakes ‘Baahubali 2′.’RRR’ is now number one opener of Indian cinema. The worldwide Day One business [Gross BOC]: ? 223 crore. S S Rajamouli is competing with himself.”

The industry expert also put out a poster that confirmed the number.

Taran went on to point out that ‘RRR’s overwhelming success had impacted the collections of ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Stating that ‘RRR’ had opened to record numbers in New Zealand and Australia, the industry expert said that in Australia, the film overtook ‘The Batman’ to claim the Number one spot on Friday.

He said the film had collected Rs 4.03 crores in Australia and Rs 37.07 lakhs in New Zealand and that the film had taken an ‘earth-shattering start’ in the United States as well.

“‘RRR’: It’s a Tsunami ‘RRR’ takes an earth-shattering start in the USA,” he said and pointed out that the film had collected $3,198,766 from the preview collections on Thursday in the US.

In Canada, the film made $270,361. In North America as a whole, the film made Rs 26.46 crore while in the UK, it made Rs 2.40 crore.

