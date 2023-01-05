ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ tickets sold out at Chinese theatre in LA in just 98 seconds

NewsWire
Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, which hit the Indian screens in March 2022, was scheduled to be screened at the world’s biggest IMAX theatre and the tickets for the screening got sold out in a matter of 98 seconds.

‘RRR’ was screened as a part of an initiative by Beyond Fest at Los Angeles’ Chinese Theatre.

The official handle of Beyond Fest took to Twitter to share the news. The tweet claimed that it was historic as there has not been a screening like this ever before.

The tweet read: “It’s official and it’s historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani.”

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

