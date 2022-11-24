SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Rajapaksa takes break from ODI cricket as Sri Lanka announce squad for Afghanistan series

NewsWire
0
0

The explosive left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa will miss the Afghanistan series after he requested rest from ODI cricket as Sri Lanka announced the squad on Thursday.

Sri Lanka initially named a 16-player squad to face Afghanistan in the three-match series, beginning on November 25. However, soon after the announcement, Rajapaksa requested Sri Lanka Cricket to be released from the squad as he wishes to take a break from the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) accepted the request of the batter.

“In the meantime, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has requested that Sri Lanka Cricket release him from the current squad, as he wants to take a break from ODI cricket. Accordingly, Rajapaksa will be released from the squad,” the SLC said in a tweet.

The 31-year-old took to social media to specify the reason behind his break and thanked Sri Lanka Cricket for being supportive.

“Decided to withdraw from the ODI squad in the hope to recover and refresh both physically and mentally. Have been playing with a few niggles that have begun to hamper me lately. Added to that, repeatedly being months away from home has definitely been a strain mentally,” tweeted Rajapaksa.

“Thank you @OfficialSLC for being supportive and understanding of this decision. All the best to the rest of the team and our captain @dasunshanaka1, I’m sure you will make us all proud,” he added.

Meanwhile, the left-arm orthodox bowler Dunith Wellalage retained his place in the squad after an impressive debut against Australia earlier this year, where he picked nine wickets in five matches, averaging 22.33. On the other hand, Dananjaya Lakshan gets another opportunity after playing his only international match over a year later.

The squad was released pending approval from the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs. All three ODIs will be played in Kandy with crucial Cricket World Cup Super League points on the line.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dananjaya Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara

20221124-211605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghanistan tours SL for 3 ODIs in November

    Grooming 60-80 players has helped Indian cricket: MSK Prasad

    Women’s World Cup: Marizanne Kapp stars with bat, ball as South...

    We need to give Ruturaj Gaikwad good confidence, says Jadeja on...