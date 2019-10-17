Rajasthan: 69.62% polling Mandava, 62.61% in Khinvsar (2nd Lead)

Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) A total of 69.62 per cent voting was reported in Mandava on Monday till 6 p.m. while Khinvsar recorded 62.61 per cent polling.

Polling on both these seats started from 7 a.m. in the morning.

According to chief electoral officer Anand Kumar, “The elections at both the seats were held quite peacefully. Voting at all 525 polling booths were held interrupted and there were no reports of violence from anywhere. In Mandava Assembly constituency area, three VVPAT and in Khinvsar, five VVPAT were changed however, voting was not affected owing to this challenge.”

Webcasting was done at 25 polling centres in Mandava while in Khinvsar, it was done at 67 polling booths. All senior officers monitored all developments on these booths.

In Mandava, there is a clash between two women with Congress’ Rita Chaudhary being fielded against BJP’s Sukhila Seegda while in Khinvsar, it is BJP Alliance RLP’s Narayan Beniwal being fielded against Congress’ veteran leader Harendra Mirdha.

The chief electoral officer expressed his gratitude to one and all for smooth conduct of elections.

