INDIA

Rajasthan AG office functionary held for demanding bribe

By NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesdsy said that an Assistant Supervisor in the office of the Rajasthan AG in Jaipur has been arrested for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an employee for releasing his dues.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the accused, identified as Umesh Sinha, and others after receiving a complaint that the Sinha demanded bribe on behalf of the Senior DAG for releasing complainant’s arrears, regularisation of service, and promotion benefits.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Sinha while demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment.

“Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of accused. The accused will be produced before the competent court at Jaipur,” said a senior CBI official.

20220301-233804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.