Rajasthan AG office functionary held for demanding bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesdsy said that an Assistant Supervisor in the office of the Rajasthan AG in Jaipur has been arrested for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an employee for releasing his dues.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the accused, identified as Umesh Sinha, and others after receiving a complaint that the Sinha demanded bribe on behalf of the Senior DAG for releasing complainant’s arrears, regularisation of service, and promotion benefits.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Sinha while demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment.

“Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of accused. The accused will be produced before the competent court at Jaipur,” said a senior CBI official.

