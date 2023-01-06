INDIALIFESTYLE

Rajasthan: Bikaner, Sikar shiver at 0 degree C, Churu at 1 degree C

Cold wave in Rajasthan continued pushing people indoors on the third day on Friday as cities like Bikaner and Sikar recorded temperatures of 0 degree Celcius.

Met department said that the state will get relief from the ongoing cold wave and fog from January 8 onwards.

Apart from this, Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 1.0, Fatehpur was at 0.7, Anta, Bara recorded 1.1 degree Celsius temperature, Nagaur was 1.7, Banasthali was at 1.6 degree Celsius.

Jaipur, Pilani and Kota recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degree Celcius, Ganganagar recorded 4.7, Udaipur 5.8, Jodhpur 6.5, Jaisalmer 6.2, Ajmer 4.4 and Barmer witnessed 7.2 degrees Celsius.

People in Churu, however, got some respite from the cold on Friday as mercury went up after three days from minus to plus degree. The minimum temperature recorded here on Friday was 1 degree Celsius.

Further, the met department said that due to the partial effect of a weak western disturbance, there is a strong possibility of an increase of two to four degrees Celsius in the minimum and maximum temperatures over most parts of the state during the next 48 hours. There are strong chances of getting relief from the ongoing extreme cold wave, dense fog and cold day in the state since January 8.

Met officials, meanwhile, said, “Due to the effect of Western disturbance, there is a possibility of partly cloudy sky in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and surrounding areas of North-Western Rajasthan for the next two-three days. However, conditions are not favourable for rains.”

