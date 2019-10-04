Rajasthan BJP chief raps Gehlot for ignoring farmers

Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Poonia said the Congress government was ignoring farmers who incurred heavy losses due to excessive rains.

The Ashok Gehlot government should focus on farmers’ plight rather focussing on Delhi, he said at BJP headquarters here on Thursday.

Poonia was referring to Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s frequent visits to Delhi to discuss one or the other issue with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

He said 80-100 per cent crops in Udaipur and Hadauti regions were damaged due to hailstorm and rains. Crops in Jaipur, Ajmer, Shri Ganganagar and around 18 other districts had also been damaged, he added.

But the state government was yet to evaluate the crop damage, he added.

While Gehlot made an aerial survey in flood-hit Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla waded through flood waters to meet victims and understand the damage. Prime Minister Narednra Modi also got the situation evaluated through an aerial survey by drone, he said. But the state government was yet to take any step, he added

On absence former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during his elevation to the party post, Poonia said, “In the BJP, organisation is supreme not individuals”. Raje was a respected member of our family, he added.

Speaking on communal tension in Malpura town of the Tonk district during Dussehra procession, which led to curfew, he said, “Around 40 incidents of communal violence have been reported in the 40 weeks of the Congress government. The Chief Minister was also the Home Minister. While the CM spends half of his time in Delhi, criminals are getting emboldened and the people scared.”

Even cases against SCs/STs had increased and due to the appeasement policy of the government and a particular community’s confidence was rising, the BJP chief said.

–IANS

