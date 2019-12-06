Rajasthan BJP condemns Gehlot for targeting Amit Shah

Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday criticised the statement made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is lying.

On Wednesday, Shah had said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, during the UPA tenure, had written a letter to the then home minister P Chidambaram asking for facilitating Hindu and Sikh migrants from Pakistan, however, we are bringing this Bill for six religions.

Replying to Shah’s statement, Gehlot said that Shah was lying. “We had just put our demands for migrants coming from Pakistan. Had there been migrants from communities other than Sikhs and Hindus, we would have written to centre for them too,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot further said that Shah tried to mislead the Rajya Sabha with his reference during the debate on CAB on Wednesday.

Speaking on Gehlot’s statement, Poonia said that the Congress has been carrying two faces. Protesting this bill is wrong as Gehlot during the UPA tenure clearly mentioned two religions to be given citizenship, however, Shah is bringing six religions in this bill.

“The CM should stand to what he said and should not twist and turn his statements. He can’t misled people by making false claims. He is making this statement to favour a particular community. They adopted similar sentiments when Article 370 was abrogated. The plight of non-Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh is not hidden from anyone and the passing of this bill definitely goes in their favour,” he added.

