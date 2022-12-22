HEALTHINDIA

Rajasthan BJP defers Janakrosh Yatra amid Covid concerns

NewsWire
0
0

The Rajasthan BJP’s Janakrosh Yatra against the “misrule” of Congress, Jungle Raj and corruption in the state has been postponed indefinitely in view of a new Covid variant found in China.

BJP president Satish Poonia tweeted, “Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan’s Janakrosh Yatra against the misrule of Congress, Jungle Raj and corruption in Rajasthan was getting immense public support, but in view of the general precautions and instructions of Covid, it has been postponed till the next time in public interest.”

20221222-160803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka records 5 Covid deaths after 145 days; health dept mulling...

    S.Korea reports 1,65,890 new Covid-19 cases

    US researchers start testing mix-and-match Covid vaccine boosters

    US vaccine prog hit by ‘pause’ on J&J vaccine after blood...