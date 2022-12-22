The Rajasthan BJP’s Janakrosh Yatra against the “misrule” of Congress, Jungle Raj and corruption in the state has been postponed indefinitely in view of a new Covid variant found in China.

BJP president Satish Poonia tweeted, “Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan’s Janakrosh Yatra against the misrule of Congress, Jungle Raj and corruption in Rajasthan was getting immense public support, but in view of the general precautions and instructions of Covid, it has been postponed till the next time in public interest.”

20221222-160803