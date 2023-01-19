INDIA

Rajasthan BJP makes preparations for Modi’s visit to Bhilwara on Jan 28

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Satish Poonia and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal held a meeting on Thursday to discuss preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhilwara on January 28.

The duo was at the BJP office in Bhilwara on Thursday to make arrangements for Modi’s visit.

Satish Poonia said, “It is our good luck that respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the place of manifestation of our beloved Lord Shri Devnarayan at Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara district on January 28. BJP workers and common people of the entire state are excited about it.”

To make the arrival of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi historic, discussed with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal along with prominent public representatives of the BJP in Bhilwara regarding the preparations for the grand event, he said.

Former Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal, Bhilwara MP Subhash Bahedia, Bhilwara district chief Barji Bai Bhil, national secretary Alka Gurjar, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chowdhary, among others attended the meeting.

