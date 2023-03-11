INDIA

Rajasthan BJP protests against ‘misbehaviour’ with widows of Pulwama martyrs

NewsWire
0
0

On the call of Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia, saffron party workers on Saturday staged a protest here against the ‘misbehaviour’ of the police with the widows of three Pulwama martyrs.

Poonia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, MP Ghanshyam Tiwari and many other took part in the demonstration.

After the demonstration that lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, the BJP leaders and workers, including Poonia, courted arrest. Later they were released from the Vidyadhar Nagar police station.

However, during the protest, factionalism within the BJP once again came to the with supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena raised ‘Satish Poonia Hai Hai’ slogan, which was countered by the Poonia camp that chanted ‘Poonia Zindabad’.

Meena’s supporters are unhappy that the state BJP did not support their protest supporting the widows of Pulwama martyrs strongly.

The wives of Pulwama martyrs — Manju Jat, Sundari Devi, Madhubala Meena — were protesting outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s residence for the past one week. However, the police forcefully removed them the protest site at 3 a.m. on Thursday and took them to their village in an ambulance.

The next day, Meena was stopped when he was going to meet the three women. As his health condition deteriorated, Meena was admitted to the hospital.

Manju Jat and Sundari Devi are demanding government jobs for their respective brother-in-law, but the government’s argument is that there is no provision to give a government job to such a kin.

Madhubala is demanding that his husband’s statue be installed at the Sangod Square in Kota.

The widows of the Pulwama martyrs are also demanding action against the policemen who ‘misbehaved’ with them.

20230311-210802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Normal water supply to resume in east Delhi by Sunday evening

    Fake reviews on e-commerce platforms under Centre’s radar

    Delhi HC adjourns hearing of O.P. Chautala’s plea alleging illegal incarceration

    Sensex rises for sixth straight session; Nifty up just 42 points