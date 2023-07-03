With less than six months left before Rajasthan goes to the Assembly polls, the BJP has announced a major reshuffle in its state unit.

Alwar MP Mahant Balak Nath has been made a state vice-president. Nath is from the OBC Yadav community, who defeated Alwar stalwart from Congress Bhanwar Jitendra Singh in 2018 Lok Sabha polls.

Raje detractor MLA Madan Dilawar, who was in the previous executive, has been dropped from the latest list. Dilawar was sidelined during Raje’s tenure, but was inducted back during former state BJP chief Satish Poonia’s time.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, has retained her spot in the list of office-bearers.

BJP sources said that the new names have been included considering the social engineering equations.

There are 11 state vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 11 secretaries, one treasurer, and a co-treasurer in the new 29-member list. An emphasis has been given on OBCs, MBCs, SCs and STs in the 29-member executive committee “to get the social engineering right before the elections”, said party leaders.

It needs to be mentioned here that Rajasthan will be going for Assembly polls in December.

The move comes three months after C.P. Joshi took over as the state BJP president. The new BJP state executive follows after the one that was constituted in 2020 during the tenure of Satish Poonia who headed the committee between 2019 and 2023.

The OBC and MBC (Most Backward Class) leaders along with names from the Jat, Gujjar, Yadav, Bishnoi, Kumawat and Saini castes have been included in the list and so are the names from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities which have also found a place in the list.

A push has been given to backward castes, SCs and STs, to get the social engineering right before the elections.

A few new vice-presidents include Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP Sukhbir Jaunapuriya, who is from the Gujjar community, former MPs C.R. Choudhary and Santosh Ahlawat — both Jats — and former minister Prabhulal Saini, few of whom are supporters of former CM Vasundhara Raje, said party sources.

