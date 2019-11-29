Rajasthan BJP seeks special session on crimes against women

Jaipur, Dec 3 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday wrote to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, urging him to call a special session to discuss the rising crimes against women and minor girls in the state.

In his letter to the Speaker, he said the crime rate has gone up 1.5 times in the last 11 months and the higher rate of crime against women and minors is quite worrying.

“In such a condition, it becomes the responsibility of the assembly members to act tough against such cases and therefore, there is a need to call a special session,” he wrote in the letter.

According to Poonia, a total of 1,76,000 cases registered in the last 11 months prove that the crime rate is soaring in the state under the Congress rule.

“Hence, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should come out to entrust people with checking this crime rate or else should resign from Home Ministry taking moral responsibility for the present condition in state.

“After the shameful incidents of rape reported in Tonk and Thagaazi, the CM should take a moral responsibility as he himself is home minister of the state,” added Poonia.

The rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Tonk district has led to protests in different parts of the state.

The girl had gone to school on Saturday but did not return home. Her family members found her blood-stained body on Sunday morning.

A truck driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping the girl and then murdering her by strangling her with her school belt.

–IANS

arc/pgh/bg