A delegation of Rajasthan BJP watched Bollywood movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Thursday and subsequently urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to make the movie tax free in the state.

BJP state president Satish Poonia along with other office bearers of the party, public representatives and senior workers watched the film in Jaipur.

The entire cinema hall resonated with the chants of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda were also raised.

Talking to the media, Poonia said, “Jawaharlal Nehru wanted power, so the country was partitioned. But even after that the situation did not improve under the Congress rule. Despite such adverse circumstances, taking bold steps, Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified the country.”

“Had Sardar Patel been the Prime Minister of the country, then perhaps such days would not have been seen,” he claimed.

Poonia said that the manner in which Kashmiri Pandits were persecuted was heart-wrenching. “This has been depicted meaningfully in the movie. By watching this film, the people of the country will know the facts. The public will be able to analyse how the Congress’s policy of appeasement has affected the unity and integrity of the country.”

He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should make this film tax free, so that the people of Rajasthan would also know the truth about the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits.

Responding to a question, Poonia said that the film has nothing to do with religious sentiments. “The politics of appeasement was promoted by the Congress, but the support base of the Congress has slipped and it is on the verge of extinction, the people of the country have understood the reality of the Congress… Apart from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, there is no existence of Congress anywhere and under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will form a government with a thumping majority in these two states,” he added.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “There is no need for any debate over ‘The Kashmir Files’. The debate on this film in the media and social media spoils the atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony; media should avoid such debates. The exodus of Pandits from Kashmir at that time was a sorrowful incident for all the countrymen, irrespective of their religion. The atmosphere that is being created in the name of the film will further increase the divide between different religions including Hindu-Muslim, which is not in the interest of the country.”

20220318-022002