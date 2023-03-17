INDIA

Rajasthan CM announces 19 new districts, 3 new divisions

Rajasthan will now have 19 new districts and 3 new divisions, it was announced on Friday, taking the number of districts to 50 and divisions to 10.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement in the Assembly.

The new divisions formed are Banswara, Pali, and Sikar.

Meanwhile, Jaipur district has been divided into Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Dudu, and Kotputli districts. Jodhpur, the home district of Gehlot, has also been divided into Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West and Phalodi.

Special attention has been paid to the regions like Shekhawati, Marwar, and tribal belt of Mewar in the realignment.

The tenure of the high powered committee headed by retired IAS officer Ramlubhaya was recently extended for 6 months to give suggestions to the government regarding the formation of new districts.

20230317-215803

