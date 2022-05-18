Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday announced to resume public hearing meetings at the party’s state headquarters from May 23.

Congress Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday released the time-table for the public hearings from May 23 to June 16.

During the public hearing, two ministers and three party office bearers will listen to the problems of people at the party headquarters three days a week from Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public hearings were stopped in the state Congress headquarters in February due to the start of the budget session of the assembly.

20220518-143407