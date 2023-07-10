After days of deliberations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday announced the appointment of several party leaders to the post of general secretaries, secretaries and district presidents for poll-bound Rajasthan.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: “Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Pradesh Congress office bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees, in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.”

The party announced Sitaram Agarwal as treasurer of the party in the desert state, and also announced 21 vice presidents.

The party announced Lalit Tunwal as the General Secretary Organsaition of Rajasthan besides 48 other general secretaries.

The party also named 121 secretaries in the state along with 25 district presidents.

The list on Monday came after days of deliberations and discussion with Kharge of state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit Govind Dotasara and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal and several others.

Last week, the Congress chief along with Rahul Gandhi had also held a detailed meeting with the state leadership including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had joined the meeting virtually due to fracture in his toe and his former deputy Sachin Pilot and others joining at the party headquarters in the national capital to discuss the poll preparedness.

After the meeting, Venugopal had said that the party will fight unitedly in Rajasthan and form the government in the state.

2023071037105