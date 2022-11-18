INDIA

Rajasthan: Congress leader sends letter written with blood to Kharge

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader and national president of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Suresh Mishra, has sent a letter written with blood to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying a decision must be made with regard to the Congress leadership in the state at the earlies.

In the letter, Mishra said, “You know what happened on September. Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Rajasthan with his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in December. All the party workers wish that there should not be anny unprecedented welcome. The common party workers and the people of the state expect you to take a decision regarding Rajasthan as soon as possible.

“Even after 52 days, there is a state of indecision. Ajay Maken has also tendered his resignation due to the indecision. You are requested to take a decision on the points raised by him as soon as possible so that our government retains power with full majority and the state becomes developed,” he said, adding, “I have full hope and faith that after reading this letter written with my blood, you will take a decision according to the feelings of common workers of the Congress.”

Mishra also said that people want Congress to again form the government Rajastha, for which the confusion should end.

20221118-204804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Burqa-clad woman attacks cab driver in Gurugram

    Counting of postal votes begins in Kerala, Left ahead

    Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor talk clean beauty

    ‘Needed more in J&K’: Farooq Abdullah says not in race for...