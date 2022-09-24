INDIA

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs, senior leaders to discuss new CM face on Sunday

As the suspense over the new Rajasthan Chief Minister continues in the desert state, a meeting of Congress MLAs has been convened at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence at 7 pm on Sunday.

With Gehlot being the front-runner to become the next Congress President, hectic parleys are being made to zero in on the next CM face in Rajasthan.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, will be presnt in the crucial meeting on Sunday.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, tweeted late on Friday evening, “Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Sh.Mallikarjun Kharge as Observer along with Sh.Ajay Maken, Gen. Secretary AICC, Incharge of Rajasthan, to attend the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly slated to be held on 25th September at 7 PM.”

Sources in the Congress said that the views and suggestions of the MLAs will be taken into consideration before finalising on the new CM face.

Meanwhile, Gehlot will be travelling to Jaisalmer on Sunday morning to offer prayers at the Tanot Mata temple. He is expected to return to Jaipur by 4.30 pm.

In a surprise move on Saturday, few staunch supporters of the Gehlot camp spoke in favour of Sachin Pilot, with many going to the latter’s residence.

After meeting them, Pilot left for Delhi, triggering further speculation that he is the top runner for the coveted CM’s post.

