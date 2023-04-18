INDIA

Rajasthan Congress’ questionnaire triggers political controversy

NewsWire
0
1

Rajasthan Congress’ questionnaire with 13 questions being circulated amongst its MLAs has triggered a political controversy. As the first question in this questionnaire is related to caste, BJP has questioned if Rahul Gandhi’s party will open the shop of love in election state now considering religion and caste.

In the list of 13 questions being raised in the one-to-one feedback of Congress MLAs, the first question is on religious and caste equations and hence BJP has become vocal on the issue.

On the question asked to the MLAs, BJP leader Amit Malviya said – “In Rajasthan, Congress distributed a form consisting 13 questions during one-to-one feedback from its MLAs. The first question was related to the caste and religious equation in the area. Will Rahul Gandhi’s party open the shop of love in the election state now considering religion and caste?”

After Amit Malviya’s tweet, a round of counter-attacks started on social media. While anti-BJP users raised questions on Malviya, BJP supporters made memes on the questions and shared them. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were also targeted fiercely.

It needs to be mentioned here that MLAs are being given a questionnaire of 13 questions for MLAs to answer in the feedback meetings of the Congress. The first question in this is that what is the caste and religious equation of your area?

20230418-200203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hawks, doves and risk managers: A bond and macro update

    Ladakh International Music Festival all set to bring amalgamation of local...

    Flood situation worsens in Patna, water enters more localities

    Entrepreneurship is the future of Punjab, says Sidhu