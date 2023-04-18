Rajasthan Congress’ questionnaire with 13 questions being circulated amongst its MLAs has triggered a political controversy. As the first question in this questionnaire is related to caste, BJP has questioned if Rahul Gandhi’s party will open the shop of love in election state now considering religion and caste.

In the list of 13 questions being raised in the one-to-one feedback of Congress MLAs, the first question is on religious and caste equations and hence BJP has become vocal on the issue.

On the question asked to the MLAs, BJP leader Amit Malviya said – “In Rajasthan, Congress distributed a form consisting 13 questions during one-to-one feedback from its MLAs. The first question was related to the caste and religious equation in the area. Will Rahul Gandhi’s party open the shop of love in the election state now considering religion and caste?”

After Amit Malviya’s tweet, a round of counter-attacks started on social media. While anti-BJP users raised questions on Malviya, BJP supporters made memes on the questions and shared them. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were also targeted fiercely.

It needs to be mentioned here that MLAs are being given a questionnaire of 13 questions for MLAs to answer in the feedback meetings of the Congress. The first question in this is that what is the caste and religious equation of your area?

20230418-200203