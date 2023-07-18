The Rajasthan High Court has expressed strong displeasure over physical appearance of prisoners in courts.

Referring to the recent Bharatpur shoot-out case, a division bench of Chief Justice A.G. Masih made a verbal remark that when the court has said that physical examination of prisoners should be done only in special circumstances, then why was the prisoner being taken by bus to Bharatpur for examination?.

Hauling up the government, the court said, “The prisoner was murdered on the bus. During this, not only was the safety of the common people threatened, but along with the loss of time of the jail guards, the roadways were also damaged. “

It sought to know the names of the jails which lack the video conferencing facility and the reasons for it.

Further, the court has also asked the government to present the compliance report on 45 given points. The court gave the instructions while hearing the case of suo motu cognizance related to the arrangements in the jail.

During the hearing, nyay mitra Prateek Kasliwal had told the court that the state government was not serious about following the court orders. Despite the court’s direction to make the prisoners appear through the VC, the prisoner was taken by bus and during which he was killed.

On this, the court said that the state government has seen the consequences of disobeying the order. It asked Advocate General M.S. Singhvi, who is appearing on behalf of the government, why every prisoner is not produced before the VC.

At this, the AG said that many times the court itself refuses for VC. The court said that there would not be enough resources. The government should see that the facility of VC is available everywhere.

It asked the state government about the provision regarding compensation in case of death of the prisoner.

Responding to this, the AG said that the bill is being presented in the Assembly on Tuesday. It has made many provisions for the prisoners.

It needs to be mentioned here that the police was taking Kuldeep — a murder accused — by bus, to Bharatpur court for hearing.

When the bus stopped at Amoli toll plaza, the miscreants boarded the bus and attacked the policemen with chilli powder on their eyes.

They then killed Kuldeep by firing about 15 rounds.

Another accused Vijaypal was injured in the incident.

Two passengers were also shot in the incident who sustained injuries.

