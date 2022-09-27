Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken has recommended disciplinary action against three MLAs including Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore whom he blamed for holding a parallel meet.

Maken, in his report to the party president Sonia Gandhi, has reported “grave indiscipline” on part of the three MLAs.

The party on Tuesday also issued show cause notices to all the three legislators.

Dhariwal, the Urban Development and Housing Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, had called a meeting of MLAs from the Ashok Gehlot camp at his residence and reportedly strategised ways to ensure that Gehlot stays the Chief Minister.

The official meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was to be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Chief Minister’s residence in Jaipur, but before that Gehlot’s loyalists gathered at Dhariwal’s residence. From where, they went to Speaker C.P. Joshi’s residence and collectively submitted their resignation to him.

The show cause notice addressed to Dhariwal reads: “…you have committed grave indiscipline by hosting a parallel MLAs meeting at your residence pressuring them not to attend the official meeting. As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, hosting the unofficial meeting confused the Congress MLAs as to which one was convened officially.”

The notice that has sought response within 10 days also noted that Dhariwal’s action came even when senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Maken repeatedly clarify that they have come to speak to each MLA individually and impartially report to the Congress President.

