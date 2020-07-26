Rajasthan Governor expresses concern over rise in Covid cases

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, here on Sunday, expressed concern over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state and said a new strategy was needed to control the epidemic.

The Governor said this during a meeting with Chief Secretary Rajeev Swaroop and Director General of Police (DGP) Bhupendra Yadav at the Governor House.

They informed Mishra about the proposed Congress protest on Monday outside the Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the security arrangements made by the administration.

The Governor said the Covid-19 cases had tripled in the state since July 1 and asked them to take serious measures to control it.–IANS

