Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday inaugurated the 22nd edition of Lokotsav here.

About 800 craftpersons and 600 performing artistes from different parts of the country, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, Orissa, Karnataka etc., apart from Goa, are participating in the 10-day event.

The Directorate of Art & Culture, Goa, in association with the West Zone Cultural Centre, Rajasthan, is organising the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said that the 10-day festival will help artists and artisans exhibit their work and talent.

“Art enriches life. This ocassion is unique where artists from different parts of the country participate and display their varied culture. Such festivals exhibit our diversity and keep our traditions alive. The participants have come from across the country and comprise, which shows that we are one and united. They no doubt will attract and amuse the people here,” Mishra said.

