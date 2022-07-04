In a series of decisions taken by the Rajasthan government to promote Khadi and Khadi workers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft of “Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme”.

Along with this, he on Monday also approved Rs 9 crore for extending financial assistance to Khadi workers in the year 2022-23. With this, over 20,000 Khadi workers of the state will get “adequate” remuneration, the state government said in a statement, adding that it “will help improve their living conditions”.

Under the scheme, Khadi thread makers and weavers of the state will be provided “additional” incentive per gundi or per square meter in addition to the rates fixed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Apart from this, workers engaged in Khadi organisations and societies will also be able to get incentive per square meter on the items produced by such organisations and societies. An expenditure of Rs 36 lakh will be incurred for the manufacture of software, computer operators and other works including data entry.

“The Khadi and Village Industries Board will invite applications from the workers through Khadi Institutions/Committees, and the incentive will be transferred directly in the bank account of the beneficiary”.

It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister had announced the “Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme” in the budget 2022-23, aiming to provide adequate remuneration to the workers of the Khadi sector.

