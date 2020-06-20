Trending now

Rajasthan govt caps Covid-19 testing charge at Rs 2,200

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Jaipur, June 20 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has capped the Covid-19 testing charge at Rs 2,200 for private labs, against the fee of Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 which were earlier charged.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a meeting held late on Friday night to review measures taken to fight COVID-19 in the state.

In the two-hour meeting, Gehlot further announced that the maximum charge per bed shall be Rs 2,000 while the bed with ventilator will cost Rs 4,000.

Gehlot also made it clear that the government will not tolerate any exploitation through overcharging patients.

The Chief Minister further ordered the health department officials to ensure that private hospitals do not charge exorbitantly.

“You should initiate action against those flouting norms under various sections of law including that of Epidemic Ordinance in case of violation,” Gehlot ordered the officials present in the meeting.

“Although the lockdown has ended, the corona crisis continues to loom large over us. Hence, everyone should remain careful and wear masks while going out and maintain social distancing,” the CM said.

–IANS

arc/skp/

