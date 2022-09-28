INDIA

Rajasthan govt increases DA for employees by 4% too

A few hours after the Centre on Wednesday announced an 4 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, the Rajasthan government too followed suit.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved an increase of the DA of state government employees and pensioners by 4 per cent to 38 per cent, with effect from July 1.

“In line with the Central government employees, the rate of dearness allowance to the state employees and dearness relief to the pensioners has been increased by four per cent. Now 38 percent dearness allowance and dearness relief rate will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022,” he said in a series of tweets.

Noting that the Centre makes the announcement but it is implemented after a long time, he said that his government disburses the increased amount without delay.

“In the implementation of today’s announcement made in the interest of the employees, an additional expenditure of Rs 1,096 crore will be made from the state funds,” he said.

