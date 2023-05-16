Terming Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government the most corrupt, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that it is perhaps the first in the country which has been accused by its own ministers of corruption.

“For the last 4 years, we have repeatedly raised this issue. Perhaps for the first time in the politics of the country, the ministers of the state government are accusing their cabinet colleagues of corruption on the road and in the house,” he said.

There cannot be a more unfortunate situation and compulsion of a Chief Minister than this that his own ministers are working to surround him on the road, said Shekhawat.

Talking informally with the media after the conclusion of the employment fair at Mahila PG Mahavidyalaya, he said that dearness relief camps of the Rajasthan government are a “sham”. He said that the Rajasthan government is cheating the people in the name of relief camps by giving them the money taken out of their pockets.

The Union Minister said that the costliest diesel-petrol in the country is being sold in Rajasthan. Compared to neighboring states, petrol is costlier by Rs 10 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, he said.

