INDIA

Rajasthan govt perhaps first to be accused by own ministers of corruption: Shekhawat

NewsWire
0
0

Terming Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government the most corrupt, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that it is perhaps the first in the country which has been accused by its own ministers of corruption.

“For the last 4 years, we have repeatedly raised this issue. Perhaps for the first time in the politics of the country, the ministers of the state government are accusing their cabinet colleagues of corruption on the road and in the house,” he said.

There cannot be a more unfortunate situation and compulsion of a Chief Minister than this that his own ministers are working to surround him on the road, said Shekhawat.

Talking informally with the media after the conclusion of the employment fair at Mahila PG Mahavidyalaya, he said that dearness relief camps of the Rajasthan government are a “sham”. He said that the Rajasthan government is cheating the people in the name of relief camps by giving them the money taken out of their pockets.

The Union Minister said that the costliest diesel-petrol in the country is being sold in Rajasthan. Compared to neighboring states, petrol is costlier by Rs 10 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, he said.

20230516-213004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 held in Delhi with 19 imported O2 concentrators

    New report suggests cocktail trends for 2021

    Ranked 3rd overall among big states, TN has to catch up...

    Shami ruled out of T20Is against Australia due to Covid-19, Umesh...