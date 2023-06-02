Jaipur, June 2 (IANs) After the seizure of gold and cash from a government building, the state government has decided to transfer those employees who have been working at the same position for years.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma on Thursday issued directions in this context.

With this order, lakhs of state government employees will be transferred.

Such changes will be implemented in different departments, directories, commissionerate and other subordinate offices besides secretariat. Concerned officials of all departments have been issued these directions.

At the first step, those officials will be changed who have been working in one office for three years or more.

However, under special conditions an employee can be retained at one position for a maximum of five years, said sources.

Officials said that these orders were issued after over Rs 2 crore cash and 1 kg gold was seized from the secretariat a few days ago.

20230602-121401