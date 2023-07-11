INDIA

Rajasthan govt transfers Rs 1,005 cr to over 51 lakh pensioners

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government on Tuesday transferred  around Rs. 1005 crore  to the bank accounts of 51.21 lakh pensioners in the state. The move comes as a relief to the pensioners who have received an increased pension amount (Rs. 1000/month) for May-June, facilitated through Direct Benefit Transfer. 

Addressing the beneficiaries during the state level Social Security Pension Scheme Beneficiary Dialogue programme at the Chief Minister’s residence, Gehlot emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring a minimum income and social security for the common man.

He said that his government remains committed to its vision of providing social security and economic relief to its citizens, ensuring a dignified life for all. He announced plans to introduce an Act regarding social security pension and employment guarantee in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly.

This Act will include a provision for a yearly 15 percent increase in the minimum pension amount per month. Furthermore, Rajasthan is set to guarantee a minimum of 125 days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Highlighting the significance of social security pension, Gehlot affirmed its pivotal role in the Rajasthan government’s comprehensive social security model. He commended the previous Central government’s efforts in guaranteeing food security, information, employment, and education under the leadership of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, urging the current Central government to implement a uniform social security law throughout the country.

He also announced the distribution of smartphones to 40 lakh women, equipped with internet facilities for three years, starting this month. This measure aims to directly connect the women with various public welfare schemes. Additionally, the Chief Minister’s Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme, entailing the distribution of ration packets, will commence shortly.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Jully said that the increased pension would result in an annual expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore, with a contribution of approximately Rs 367 crore from the Central government. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma emphasized that nearly 68 lakh individuals under the age of 75 in the state will benefit from the increased pension.

2023071137610

