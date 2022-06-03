INDIA

Rajasthan Guv returns third Bill presented by Gehlot govt

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned a Bill which was presented in the Assembly to change the qualification requirements for the Vice Chancellor’s post at the Haridev Joshi Journalism and Mass Communication University here.

According to information received, the Raj Bhavan has sent back the Bill saying that it needs to be re-examined keeping in mind the provisions of different regulatory bodies and the minimum experience required.

This was the third Bill of the Ashok Gehlot-led government which was returned by the Raj Bhavan.

The state government had introduced the Journalism University Bill during the Assembly session. Under this Bill, a person having experience of 20 years in journalism in the public or private sector is allowed to become the Vice Chancellor of a journalism university. Till now, to become the Vice Chancellor in all universities, it was necessary to have a professor’s experience of 10 years, but the government wanted to amend it.

In the last one-and-a-half years, this was the third Bill of the state government that was returned by the Raj Bhavan.

Before this, the Advocate Welfare Amendment Bill was returned by the Governor. Another bill, The Rajasthan Compulsory Marriage Registration Bill, was returned as the state government itself demanded it back after several objections were raised on it by different groups of people.

