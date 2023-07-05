INDIA

Rajasthan HC quashes orders of home department for phone surveillance

NewsWire
0
0

The Rajasthan High Court has quashed orders issued by the state home department to put on surveillance telephone numbers of an RAS officer and revenue board member and others for the anti-corruption board to investigate a case.

The orders for phone interception were issued on October 28 and December 28, 2020 and March 17, 2021.

The single bench of Justice Birendra Kumar on Tuesday said that orders issued by the home department suffered from arbitrariness and constituted violation of fundamental rights.

The Court had directed the ACB to destroy the intercepted messages and recordings and said that they could not be used in pending criminal proceedings against the accused, said Mohit Khandelwal, counsel for petitioner.

It needs to be mentioned here that the home department had put on surveillance the telephone numbers of RAS officers and revenue board member Sunil Sharma, lawyer Shashikant Joshi and others for a case being investigated by ACB.

2023070534162

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED raids multiple places linked to Satyendar Jain

    Why ‘Knowledge-As-A-Service’ Is the Need of The Hour

    Galaxy Watches to get improved wearing detection for users with tattooed...

    Wild boar attack on maize farms, AIADMK seeks compensation for farmers