Rajasthan ranks first in the country in the campaign to link Voter ID card with Aadhaar number.

More than 55 lakh voters in the state have linked their Voter ID with Aadhaar card.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta informed that in this campaign which started from August 1, so far 2.52 crore Voter IDs have been linked with Aadhaar card across the country, out of which 55.86 lakh voters are from Rajasthan.

He said a special campaign is being run in the state for this and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. Over 12.24 lakh applications were received in a single day August 9.

Gupta said that Aadhaar number can be linked with Voter ID through Form 6B. Linking of Aadhaar number is completely voluntary. The Aadhaar number is being linked with the Voter ID to prevent duplication and other discrepancies in the name of the voter, Gupta added.

20220810-231004