Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2021, according to data recently released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As per the numbers, the crime rate in the country has increased by more than 19 per cent compared to the previous year (2020). While it ranks second after Uttar Pradesh in overall crime against women, it continues to be ahead in rape cases.

Of the total 31,677 rape cases registered in the country, as many as 6,337 were in Rajasthan, while Uttar Pradesh reported 2,845. In the year 2020, the registered cases of rape in Rajasthan were 5,310, which saw a 19.34 per cent rise in 2021.

A total of 4,28,278 cases of crime against women were registered across the country in the year 2021. While Uttar Pradesh tops with 56,083 cases, it is followed by Rajasthan where 40,738 cases have been registered. Last year, Maharashtra ranked third with 39,526 cases and West Bengal fourth with 35,884 cases.

Soon after the figures of NCRB became public, the BJP attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

Targeting the Gehlot government, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said: “It is shameful that 6,337 cases of rape have been registered in the state in last one year which is the biggest proof of the failure of the Congress government. The morale of the criminals in the state is so high that the law and order system has succumbed under the Congress government. The state government should remember that Rajasthan is recognised by the respect of sisters and daughters,” she said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia also slammed the state government for ranking first in terms of women crimes. Poonia said that in order to save his chair, the chief minister has forgotten the responsibility of maintaining law and order. Rapes in the state have become an everyday affair. Nowhere is the dignity of women safe. This half population will teach a lesson to this government, he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan police, on its twitter account said: “There could be several reasons for the increase in the number of crimes in the state police figures. These include some citizen-centric police initiatives. More cases come to the fore due to e-FIR or women helpdesk etc.”

“Shameful and scary truth!” tweeted MP Diya Kumari.

“Rajasthan number 1 in the country in women’s atrocities !!@NCRBHQ. The figures of the 2021 report released by the Congress clearly show the insensitivity of the Congress government of Rajasthan towards the safety of women,” she added.

