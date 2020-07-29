Rajasthan man found dead in car in Etawah

Etawah (UP), July 29 (IANS) A 45-year-old man was found dead in his car near the road leading to Sefai air-strip in Etawah on Tuesday.

The police have identified the deceased as Gajendra Singh Gudawaria, a native of C-block, Sector 4, Noida.

The body was found in a car (UP 16 -BM 0452) which fell into the canal. The police, with the help of villagers, pulled the car out of the canal.

According to police, the man, who was basically a native of Rajasthan, at present was living in Noida. The police said that the car had a travel pass of five people and Gudawaria was mentioned in it as a car driver.

Sefai police station in charge Chandradev Singh, said, “We have informed his family members about the incident. Whether it was an accident, or a murder will be clear after we receive the post-mortem report.”

The police official further said, “We have urged the local residents of Sefai to inform the police if they noticed anything suspicious on Monday night near the canal, where the man and his car were found.”

–IANS

amita/rs/