Rajasthan Panchayat Raj Minister Ramesh Meena was on Monday purportedly seen asking Bikaner District Collector Bhagwati Prasad to leave the hall during a programme, as per a video going viral on social media.

As Meena was delivering a speech from the stage, the Collector was seen talking on his mobile phone. The Minister got angry at this and asked him to leave the hall.

The District Collector obeyed and walked out. However, he later came back on the demand of the people.

Meena was speaking on the government’s plans during the programme at Ravindra Theater in Bikaner. As he saw the Collector was talking on the mobile phone, the Minister said: “We are talking about the plans of the government. Why are you not listening to us? Have the bureaucrats become so dominant in this government?”

At this, the Collector got up and started to move out. The Minister also said: “You go from here.” After this, some other people called Prasad back.

