Police have registered a complaint against Harshdeep Singh Khachariyawas, the nephew of state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, for vandalising the property of the County Inn Hotel in Jaipur.

Vaishali Nagar police station on Wednesday evening registered the FIR on the complaint of hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh’s father Bhavani Singh.

As per hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh, “Harshdeep Singh Khachariyawas came to the hotel with some friends late on Tuesday night around 10.30 p.m. During this, Harshdeep and his companions got into an altercation with a guest of the hotel. Thereafter, the guest went to his room. Harshdeep inquired for the room number of the guest which the hotel staff declined in view of the privacy of the guest. After this Harshdeep started vandalizing the hotel. The hotel staff informed the police.”

“During the vandalism at around 3 a.m., the guest also entered the lobby. In the presence of the police, Harshdeep and his associates assaulted the hotel guest and staff. All were intoxicated with alcohol. The police tried to save the hotel guest and staff. When the police started taking the guest with them to the police station, he was assaulted outside the hotel also. The police watched the scene and left the spot with the hotel guest and he was dropped at a safe place,” said the hotel staffers.

After this Harshdeep and his companions entered the server room of the hotel where they allegedly indulged in a fight.

Meanwhile on Wednesday evening, another video of the same incident surfaced in which a young man, named Ankit Sharma said that he had gone to the hotel to have dinner with his wife and friend. A person sitting there attacked him without any reason and did obscene acts. The hotel staff could not stop him for this act.

“Harshdeep had nothing to do with this fight. He was sitting at a different table. He came forward to intervene,” said Sharma.

State minister Khachariyawas said that the matter was being politicised and his nephew had just extended help to the victim who was attacked without any reason.

2023072042241