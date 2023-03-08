As olitics intensified on Rahul Gandhi’s statement in the UK, Rajasthan Minister’s son Aniruddh Singh lashed out at the Congress leader.

In his tweet, Singh said, “He has gone bonkers. Who insults ones’ own country in another country’s Parliament. Or perhaps he considers Italy his homeland,” he said while speaking on the issue during a media coverage. He said, “Mikes in our Parliament are silenced’: #RahulGandhi tells British Parliament, #BJP says ‘don’t betray India.”

In another tweet as well, Aniruddh Singh said, “Yes, he believes that he is Italian !”

It needs to be mentioned here that Aniruddh Singh and his father Vishvendra Singh, who is the state minister for Tourism, have been involved in the inner party tussle over former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. While son favours Pilot, Singh, who once was with Pilot, has now switched to the Gehlot camp again.

