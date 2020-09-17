Rajasthan MP declared Covid negative again; questions ICMR

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was declared Covid-19 positive in Delhi before the commencement of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, and later tested negative for Covid-19 in Rajasthan, was declared Covid-19 negative again on Thursday after the fifth test.

“This is my fifth test and this time, it has been done in an esteemed private laboratory. It certifies again that I am Covid-19 negative. Now, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should clarify why I was declared Covid-19 positive in Delhi,” Beniwal said.

“It’s sad that I have been spending time in home quarantine even as the Parliament session is underway… I am unable to raise the challenges being faced by the people in Parliament for their redressal,” the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader said.

“I need to know what is ICMR’s stand on my four reports that declared me Covid negative, and why the Health Ministry is still silent,” he added.

Beniwal further said that he received calls from two Union ministers — Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, who inquired about his health.

