In view of the upcoming festive season, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a special campaign under which anyone providing information on adulterated food in the state will receive a reward of Rs 51,000.

The development came after a high-level meeting at Gehlot’s residence here.

The Chief Minister said that it is the right of the citizens to get pure food products and the concerned departments should play an active role to ensure accuracy.

Residents of the state can report adulteration on the helpline number, 181 and can submit complaints to the District Collector and the concerned officers.

The person’s identitiy will be kept confidential.

Meanwhile, people who call on the helpline number will get their reward after their claim of adulterated food is certificated.

Also, Rs.5,000 award has been announced for informers sharing top of ‘sub-standard’ food.

The adulteration will be tested on the spot by a mobile lab.

The Chief Minister said that public participation should be ensured for effective implementation of the campaign.

Instructions were also given to effectively use the mobile lab.

Seven new labs are being set up for sample testing in the state.

The deployment of Food Safety Officers has also been strengthened, Gehlot added.

