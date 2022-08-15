‘Pained’ by the death of a Dalit child in his constituency owing to harsh bashing by his school teacher, Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal on Monday sent his resignation to the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi.

In his resignation letter, Meghwal mentioned that he is hurt by the death of the Dalit student. The child in Jalore died after being severely beaten up by his teacher for the only reason that he touched a water pot of his teacher.

Meghwal said, “I have demanded a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the victim’s family and a government job to a member of his family.”

He said that even after 24 hours, there was no response from the other side and hence he sent his resignation.

Panachand Meghwal is a second time MLA. He has won elections from Baran-Atru on Congress ticket both the times.

Meghwal, in his resignation, said that the country is completing 75 years of independence and is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav, but even after so many years, the continuous atrocities on the downtrodden and deprived sections in the state has hurt him deeply. “The pain of the kind of torture my society is facing today cannot be expressed in words.”

“It seems that there is no one to protect the equality right which Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had provided for the Dalits and the downtrodden in the Constitution. In most cases of atrocities on Dalits, FR (Final Report) is imposed. I raised such matters many times in the assembly, despite that the police administration did not take any action,” he added.

“When we fail to protect the rights of our society, then we have no right to be in office. On the voice of my conscience, I resign from the post of MLA. Accept my resignation from the post of MLA so that I can serve the deprived and exploited section of the society without any post,” Meghwal asserted.

On Monday, Chairman of Scheduled Castes Commission Khiladi Lal Bairwa went to Surana village to meet the victim’s family.

He told the journalists, “These days, incidents of rape, quarrels and atrocities on Dalits have increased in the country. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should call a special session regarding this.”

Bairwa also raised questions on the announcement of compensation and said why his family has been given only Rs 5 lakh.

“In this case, Rs 50 lakh should be given and 2 family members should be given jobs like Kanhaiyalal murder case,” he added.

