During the recent raids in the RPSC paper leak case, the ED has received preliminary information about the involvement of the relatives of two senior Congress leaders in the transaction of money on behalf of a counterfeiting gang, sources have said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now preparing to raid their hideouts. Their call details and bank accounts are being scrutinised. At the same time, a team of ED is already collecting information about unnamed benami properties of the money laundering suspects, the sources said.

Sources also said that an RPSC member, Babulal Katara also had relations with some tribal leaders. The ED has received a complaint that Katara had given Rs 1.5 crore to become an RPSC member. However, to find out how much truth is there in this, the ED will interrogate Katara.

In this case, Katara’s custody can be sought by registering a separate case. Apart from this, those, who remained out of the Special Operation Group (SOG) but were connected to the leak case, may also be questioned. The investigation of such complaints will be the main focus of the probe on the connection of the accused with the leaders.

Apart from Katara, many coaching operators are likely to be quizzed.

At least 60 arrests have been made in the paper leak case, more than 50 are absconding.

The SOG and Udaipur police have arrested Katara, Vice Principal Shersingh alias Anil Meena, Coaching Director Bhupendra Saran and about 60 accused in the senior teacher recruitment case.

At the same time, about 50 accused, including mastermind Suresh Dhaka with a reward of Rs one lakh are absconding.

There are more than 40 candidates among the absconding accused.

This information has also come to light that ED will now interrogate RPSC President Sanjay Shrotriya as well.

The agency had reportedly issued notices to him and the then RPSC secretary Harji Lal Atal. Atal got his statement recorded, but Shrotriya was pending. The agency has asked Harji Lal Atal questions related to the process from preparing papers for senior teacher recruitment to conducting the examination.

According to sources, the ED officials may ask Sanjay Shrotriya questions related to handing over the responsibility of the senior teacher recruitment exam to RPSC member Babu Lal Katara and the confidentiality of the paper.

