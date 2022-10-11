The Rajasthan government is planning to launch full moon tourism where visitors will be taken to remote areas to view the clear sky.

These tourists will also have the opportunity to see the moon, stars, planets and many other things which people miss in their day-to-day lives.

The state government’s Department of Science & Technology (DST) has written a letter to the Department of Tourism in this context, officials have confirmed.

Recently, Rajasthan had launched astro-sky tourism, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

Under the initiative, the state government has been organising camps in all of Rajasthan’s 33 districts.

“In this context, we have already got approval to buy 38 telescopes under astro sky tourism. While 33 will be placed in all districts of Rajasthan, four will be placed in Jaipur at the Jantar-Mantar, Jaipur, Amber Fort, University of Maharaja, Jaipur and JKK will as these will become the venues to watch astronomical events this year,” said the DST’s outgoing secretary.

The DST has taken many innovative steps to bring out hidden scientists amongst students even from villages and small towns.

Next, in line is the idea to install these telescopes in all districts where visitors and locals can gaze at the moon, stars, and planets.

The interiors have clear skies in the state and hence it shall give a boost to rural tourism also, said tourism official.

